fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in fuboTV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $866.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.26. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

