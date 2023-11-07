FY2023 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Titan International Trading Up 2.9 %

TWI opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

In other news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $229,840.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,650 shares of company stock worth $634,536. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

