Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading 9.8% Higher

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 248,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 57,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.12.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

