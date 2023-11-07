Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $127.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. Garmin has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

