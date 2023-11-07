Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after buying an additional 315,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.1 %

GNK stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

