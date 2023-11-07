Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as high as C$46.39 and last traded at C$45.83, with a volume of 73690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.42.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.