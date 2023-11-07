Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as high as C$46.39 and last traded at C$45.83, with a volume of 73690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.42.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Insider Buying and Selling

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.