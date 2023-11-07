Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. 7,967,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,698,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Specifically, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $63,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,052,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,927,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,186,602 shares of company stock worth $22,444,137 over the last 90 days. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The company had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

