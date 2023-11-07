Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Critical Analysis

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Globalstar has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -112.72% -76.89% -25.39% Cogent Communications 161.48% -2.48% -0.33%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $192.65 million 12.61 -$256.92 million ($0.11) -12.27 Cogent Communications $695.38 million 4.68 $5.15 million $23.63 2.82

This table compares Globalstar and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Globalstar and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 0 3 5 0 2.63

Cogent Communications has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Globalstar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Globalstar on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules, such as the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator's products to access company's network; and engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses, as well as undertakes installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products through retailers, sales force, and e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

