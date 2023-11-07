GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $85.67, with a volume of 265178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.56.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,895 shares of company stock worth $3,536,300. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.