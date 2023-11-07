Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Shares Down 12.3%

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Free Report) was down 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 74,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.
Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
