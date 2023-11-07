Grab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 53,484 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 524% compared to the average daily volume of 8,574 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $89,142,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 683.0% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $56,535,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

