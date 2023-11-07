GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 347,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,560,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 96,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 9,342,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 85,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $662.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.