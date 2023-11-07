Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Buys 118 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £300.90 ($371.44).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.64. Grainger plc has a 52 week low of GBX 215.40 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 271.80 ($3.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

