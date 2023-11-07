Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Buys 118 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £300.90 ($371.44).
Grainger Stock Performance
Shares of GRI opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.64. Grainger plc has a 52 week low of GBX 215.40 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 271.80 ($3.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.
Grainger Company Profile
