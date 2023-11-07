Head to Head Comparison: Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) versus Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clarus Therapeutics and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.37, indicating a potential upside of 696.25%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million N/A N/A Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.69 million ($0.99) -0.81

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Jasper Therapeutics N/A -69.49% -59.84%

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

