Head-To-Head Contrast: Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) vs. Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Westrock Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $12.72 billion 3.73 $2.37 billion N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.87 -$55.19 million ($1.33) -6.48

Volatility & Risk

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee.

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pernod Ricard and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.41%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60%

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Westrock Coffee on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. Pernod Ricard SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.