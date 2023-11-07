Head to Head Contrast: Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 236.83%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% -1.58% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A Iris Energy $75.51 million 2.95 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

