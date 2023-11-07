Head to Head Review: GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of GitLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GitLab has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -37.77% -21.02% -14.88% BigBear.ai -55.14% N/A -43.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GitLab and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GitLab and BigBear.ai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $502.35 million 12.77 -$172.31 million ($1.27) -32.66 BigBear.ai $161.62 million 1.42 -$121.67 million ($0.67) -2.19

BigBear.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GitLab and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 5 15 0 2.75 BigBear.ai 0 1 1 0 2.50

GitLab presently has a consensus target price of $59.41, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than GitLab.

Summary

GitLab beats BigBear.ai on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

