Head-To-Head Survey: Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brother Industries and Nihon Kohden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brother Industries and Nihon Kohden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $6.03 billion 0.69 $289.21 million $2.13 15.22 Nihon Kohden $1.53 billion 1.43 $126.61 million $0.75 16.51

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden. Brother Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brother Industries pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nihon Kohden pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 4.58% 6.15% 4.36% Nihon Kohden 8.26% 10.15% 7.92%

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Brother Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

