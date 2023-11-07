Head-To-Head Survey: FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) & FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTAI Aviation and FlexShopper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.13 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A FlexShopper $102.87 million 0.21 $13.63 million ($0.33) -2.94

FlexShopper has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.0% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FTAI Aviation and FlexShopper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A FlexShopper 0 0 1 0 3.00

FlexShopper has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 312.37%. Given FlexShopper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Aviation and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A FlexShopper -3.80% -217.90% -8.88%

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories. It also provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

