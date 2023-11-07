Home Depot (HD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Home Depot has set its FY 2023 guidance at $14.52-$15.52 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $294.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.