Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.76

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.76 and traded as low as $12.43. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 2,816 shares changing hands.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

