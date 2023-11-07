Horan Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $356.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

