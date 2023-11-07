Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

HRL opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

