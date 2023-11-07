Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Down 3.7%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 15,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Imaflex Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.49 million for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.