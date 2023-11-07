ImmunoGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,850 call options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 4,149 call options.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 26.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

