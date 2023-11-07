Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Inari Medical traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.27. 552,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 797,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $362,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,410,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,434,398 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,279 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

