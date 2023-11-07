Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Independent Bank pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citizens Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Independent Bank and Citizens Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Citizens Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $230.92 million 1.93 $63.35 million $2.85 7.46 Citizens Financial Services $88.26 million 2.88 $29.06 million $4.28 12.61

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 21.70% 16.62% 1.19% Citizens Financial Services 14.69% 12.67% 1.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Citizens Financial Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

