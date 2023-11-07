Infinera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 836% compared to the average volume of 481 put options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Infinera
In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after buying an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Infinera by 108.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Infinera by 166.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Infinera by 69.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Infinera Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.99 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
