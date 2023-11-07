Infinera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 836% compared to the average volume of 481 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinera

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after buying an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Infinera by 108.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Infinera by 166.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Infinera by 69.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INFN

Infinera Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.99 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

