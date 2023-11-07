Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $108.55, but opened at $106.22. Insperity shares last traded at $106.65, with a volume of 21,240 shares traded.

Specifically, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,145 in the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Insperity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

