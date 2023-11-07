Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.54). 4,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.49).
Investment Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,913.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 330.74.
About Investment
The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Investment
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.