Investors Buy High Volume of Celsius Call Options (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 12,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 8,071 call options.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,062,955.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Celsius by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.62 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.