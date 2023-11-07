Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 180,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average volume of 84,536 call options.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,018,509.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,366,970 shares of company stock valued at $25,148,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 42.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ChargePoint by 35.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

