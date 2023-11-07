Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 152,653 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the average volume of 121,416 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $5,066,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

