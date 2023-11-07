Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 35,523 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 529% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,652 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ MAR opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.