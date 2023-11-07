Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $19.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

IOVA opened at $4.32 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

