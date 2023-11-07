Iris Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 745% compared to the average daily volume of 1,189 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IREN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

IREN opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth $6,102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 701,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 269,503 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 235,027 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

