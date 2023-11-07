Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. 34,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 21,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.19 million during the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

