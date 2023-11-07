Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) & BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Financial Survey

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BigBear.ai and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $161.62 million 1.42 -$121.67 million ($0.67) -2.19 Jamf $522.18 million 4.02 -$141.30 million ($0.92) -18.21

BigBear.ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BigBear.ai and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given BigBear.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Jamf.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -55.14% N/A -43.21% Jamf -21.63% -7.26% -3.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Jamf on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and ZecOps, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

