Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 39,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 31,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

