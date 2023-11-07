Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,895,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

