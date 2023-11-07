JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.33% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 456,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

