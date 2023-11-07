K92 Mining (KNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.36 million.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of KNT opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

