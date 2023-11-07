KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Down 3.1%

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 7,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 412,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALA

KALA BIO Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -96.86 and a beta of -1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($1.17). Research analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 518.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 85.7% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.