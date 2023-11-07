Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Insider Ben Turney Buys 6,250,000 Shares of Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Turney purchased 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £62,500 ($77,150.97).
Kavango Resources Stock Performance
LON KAV opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of £7.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.92. Kavango Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.99 ($0.02).
Kavango Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kavango Resources
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.