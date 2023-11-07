Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Insider Ben Turney Buys 6,250,000 Shares of Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Turney purchased 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £62,500 ($77,150.97).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

LON KAV opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of £7.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.92. Kavango Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.99 ($0.02).

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

