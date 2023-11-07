Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 3,209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,359,145 shares of company stock worth $48,229,508 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.