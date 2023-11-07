Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Shares of Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 22,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

