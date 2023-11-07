Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $840,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.55. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.