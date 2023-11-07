Liberty Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 458% compared to the average volume of 920 call options.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,797 shares of company stock worth $2,951,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,941,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,048,000 after purchasing an additional 571,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,328,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 728,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $92,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Liberty Global by 28.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,940 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 29.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 936,217 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.09.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

