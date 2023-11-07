LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,593 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $26,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $26,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock worth $268,867 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $203.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.13 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.20 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

