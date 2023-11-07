LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,325 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 421,471 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 501,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

